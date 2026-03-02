Oil’s worst case scenario is here. $100 crude could be coming.

The Strait, the most important oil-shipping route from the Middle East to Asia and elsewhere, doesn’t appear to be formally closed, but insurers have vowed to cancel policies for tankers traversing it. On Saturday, about 4 million barrels of crude made it through—virtually all of Iranian origin, according to JP Morgan strategist Natasha Kaneva. Normally, about 16 million barrels of crude move through the Strait a day, she writes.