Old folk are seized by stockmarket mania
The Economist , The Economist 5 min read 16 Jan 2026, 03:12 pm IST
Summary
Investing in equities may make sense for individuals—but it could also exacerbate a crash
Generation Z has already made its mark on investing—consider crypto, FOMO, meme stocks and gamified investing. But, in a less flashy way, it is grandparents who are truly shaking things up. America’s surging stockmarket has been driven, most of all, by old investors.
