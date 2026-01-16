Old-folk-are-seized-by-stockmarket-mania

Some of the rise in elderly stockmarket wealth reflects the fact that there are more old people: in 2010, 9% of Americans were 70 or older; today 12% are. Yet that is only part of the story. Had the age group held their portfolio allocations steady, their share of stockmarket wealth would have risen by just half as much as it has in reality since the financial crisis of 2007-09. And the shift has been particularly fast in the past five years: almost half the $24trn rise in stock and mutual-fund wealth has been accumulated by the over-70s.