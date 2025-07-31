Old oil paintings are suffering from chemical “acne”

So what can be done? One priority is to test more thoroughly the cleaning fluids and adhesives used to remove dirt and repair paintings. Some researchers worry that these solutions could penetrate into paint layers and accelerate saponification. Even water is under scrutiny; conservators are increasingly choosing to clean paintings with high-tech tissues and gels that release only a scintilla of solution. Then there is the problem of water in the air. As the costs of energy have risen, many museums have relaxed a strict 48-52% humidity range to a range as wide as 40-60%. As a result, some institutions are putting especially vulnerable oil masterpieces behind glass, where humidity levels can be optimised for the painting in question.