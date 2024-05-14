On Independence Day, many Israelis ask: ‘What’s to celebrate?’

URIM, Israel—Every year on Israel’s Independence Day, Lea Ayash and her three sons decorate their home with flags and hold a traditional family barbecue. This year she won’t be celebrating.

Ayash’s 19-year-old son Itamar was killed on a military base in southern Israel during the Hamas-led attack on Oct. 7 that left 1,200 people dead, according to Israeli authorities. His younger brother, Yohai, 13, is devastated by the loss and won’t allow Ayash to hang up even one Israeli flag.

“Who has the desire to celebrate this year?" she said. “I don’t have anything to celebrate."

Yom Ha’atzmaut, Israel’s Independence Day, marks the establishment of the state in 1948. It is usually a day of joyous celebrations, barbecues and fireworks. This year will be far more somber.

The annual flyby of military jets was canceled so the army can focus on the war. A national torch-lighting ceremony at the grave of Theodor Herzl, one of the founding fathers of Zionism, was prerecorded for the first time. And tens of thousands of people—who have been staging demonstrations on Saturdays for the past few months—turned out to protest against a government they blame for failing to prevent the Oct. 7 attack and mismanaging the war.

Many Israelis like Ayash say they don’t feel like celebrating at a time when they believe that the Jewish state is facing an existential threat. Some 272 soldiers have been killed since the start of the Israeli invasion of Gaza, according to the Israeli military. Around 130 of the more than 240 hostages Israel says were taken Oct. 7 are still being held, whether alive or dead.

Meanwhile, the war continues to grind on. Israeli troops backed by tanks clashed with militants in central and northern Gaza and fought at close quarters in Rafah while hitting more than 100 targets from the air, the military said. The breadth of the fighting, which is taking place not only in the suspected Hamas stronghold of Rafah but also in areas to the north that Israel cleared long ago, shows the difficulty of fully routing the militant group seven months into the war.

About 35,000 people have been killed in Gaza since the start of the war, most of them civilians, Palestinian officials say, not specifying how many were combatants.

Talks to agree to a pause in the fighting in exchange for the release of some of the hostages looked to be making progress last month but have since stalled. Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, whose country has been one of the hosts of the talks, said at a conference Tuesday that the negotiations had stagnated amid Israel’s incursion into Rafah.

Israel always packs a lot of emotion into national holidays in mid-May. Every year, the day before Independence Day, the country marks its Memorial Day, a somber occasion commemorating fallen soldiers and victims of terrorist attacks. Shops close and people stand motionless on the street while sirens sound for a moment of remembrance.

Then, after a day of grief, Israelis in most years seamlessly switch to celebrating their country’s freedom. This year, that emotional swing is especially difficult in light of the many victims of the continuing war.

As Memorial Day commemorations got under way, Ayash attended a small ceremony at Urim military base, where her son and seven other soldiers were killed in the Hamas-led attack. Before the ceremony, she privately lighted a candle in the corner of the base where her son was shot dead by militants.

“I trusted the state," Ayash said. “I never imagined that my son could be killed at home," inside his base in Israel, she said.

As the Israeli flag was lowered to half-staff to the sound of trumpets in Urim, airstrikes and warplanes could be heard in the distance as a reminder of the continuing war just 15 kilometers away. Soldiers stood still for a minute-long siren to remember the fallen.

Sagi Baruch, commander of the Southern District Home Front Command and commander of the Urim base, is still haunted by the Oct. 7 attack. That day, a number of militants on motorcycles invaded the base, which was staffed with only 13 soldiers at the time. Some were shot and others retreated to a control room, where many were killed with gunfire or grenades.

Baruch drove to the base as fast as he could, but was too late to save everyone.

“Every night, I think about what I could have done differently," he said. “I don’t know how Yom Ha’atzmaut will happen."

Most Israelis want to tone down the festivities of Independence Day this year, with 31% of Israelis saying celebrations should be called off completely and 56% saying they should be more restrained and less prominent, according to a recent poll by the Israel Democracy Institute.

The transition between the sadness of Memorial Day and the happiness of Independence Day is marked with a national ceremony where 12 torches are lighted before an audience of bereaved families.

This year, hostages and victims of the Oct. 7 attack were at the center of the ceremony, said Col. Benzi Asher, who has been running the ceremony for the past 20 years. He, too, recently joined the circle of bereaved families: His niece, Shay Ashram, 19, was killed on a base near the Gaza border on Oct. 7.

“I deal with memorial days every year, and I’m in this year’s ceremony, and I feel what it is like to be a bereaved family," he said, breaking into tears. “It’s not easy."

Some families of hostages, as well as other bereaved families and survivors, skipped the national torch-lighting ceremony and organized an alternative gathering where they extinguished torches to express their disappointment in the government. People in the audience held up signs reading, “Without the hostages there is no independence."

In Tel Aviv, Israelis set up makeshift memorials, lighting candles and writing messages in the memory of fallen ones on walls around the city. Reichman University in the city of Herzliya had to double the size of its stone monument for fallen soldiers at the center of its campus to make space for the names of nine students who died in the war.

During memorial ceremonies across the country, some protesters voiced their anger at the government by heckling ministers at military cemeteries. Protesters shouted “Shame!" at National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir at a military cemetery in the city of Ashdod in southern Israel. While Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke at a ceremony commemorating fallen soldiers, some bystanders appeared to heckle him, too.

Netanyahu didn’t attend several traditional Independence Day events, including a ceremony honoring outstanding Israeli soldiers Tuesday morning, and sent a prerecorded message instead. The high-profile torch-lighting ceremony on Monday was also prerecorded for the first time, which analysts saw as an attempt to avoid public protests against the prime minister.

Raz Balaban, 25, whose red-headed girlfriend, Alina Pravosudova, 23, was killed by militants at the Urim base, said he wasn’t planning to celebrate Independence Day due to his loss. He planned instead to visit Pravosudova’s grave in the city of Haifa, then mark a friend’s birthday by sitting together and talking without music. He has tattooed the date of Oct. 7, 2023, on his arm along with the letter “A" for Alina to commemorate her.

Balaban, a captain at the Home Front Command at the time, was wounded on Oct. 7. He was shot repeatedly as he passed groups of militants while trying to drive to the Urim base. He said the experience strengthened his resolve to keep fighting Hamas by pursuing a military career.

“All these things they did here can’t happen again," he said.

Anita Shapira, a historian of Israel and the Zionism movement, said the country was gloomy and uncertain about its future, contending with a war with no end in sight and a government that had lost a large part of the public’s trust.

“I don’t remember an Independence Day like this in Israeli history,“ Shapira said. “We are at a low point that I don’t think we have ever been in."