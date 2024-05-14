On Independence Day, many Israelis ask: ‘What’s to celebrate?’
Anat Peled , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 14 May 2024, 05:02 PM IST
SummaryWith the Gaza war grinding on and fallen soldiers, victims of the Oct. 7 attack and hostages front of mind, the mood is somber.
URIM, Israel—Every year on Israel’s Independence Day, Lea Ayash and her three sons decorate their home with flags and hold a traditional family barbecue. This year she won’t be celebrating.
