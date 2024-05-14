On Independence Day, many Israelis ask: ‘What’s to celebrate?’

Meanwhile, the war continues to grind on. Israeli troops backed by tanks clashed with militants in central and northern Gaza and fought at close quarters in Rafah while hitting more than 100 targets from the air, the military said. The breadth of the fighting, which is taking place not only in the suspected Hamas stronghold of Rafah but also in areas to the north that Israel cleared long ago, shows the difficulty of fully routing the militant group seven months into the war.