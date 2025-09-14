On the fence about a spending decision? Try the 0.01% rule

The 0.01% rule is intended to help with everyday financial decisions, such as whether to pay extra for guacamole.

Want guac in your burrito bowl or extra legroom on your flight? A new financial guideline might help you decide.

It is called “the 0.01% rule." It states that if you are torn about making a purchase, you don’t need to stress about it if the amount of money at stake is 0.01% or less of your net worth. Someone with $500,000 in wealth could spend $50 worry-free, according to the rule.

The rule was created by author and blogger Nick Maggiulli as a way to approximate what qualifies as a trivial amount of money to someone. He described the concept in his recent book, “The Wealth Ladder," and discussions of it have popped up on personal-finance podcasts and online forums this summer.

The world of personal finance is already replete with numerical “rules" for how to spend. The 50/30/20 rule suggests proportions of needs, wants and savings for a monthly budget. The 4% rule tells retirees how much they can safely withdraw from their savings each year.

The 0.01% rule isn’t part of a long-term plan, but rather a yardstick to pull out in moments of indecision. Some self-described tightwads said it helped them loosen up.

“It’s a sanity check on your spend," said Maggiulli, who is also chief operating officer of Ritholtz Wealth Management.

He said his inspiration was a Jay-Z lyric in which the rapper asked, “What’s 50 grand to a motherf—er like me?" It made him wonder what percentage of Jay-Z’s estimated wealth that sum represented at the time, and he calculated it to be about 0.01%. (A representative for Jay-Z didn’t respond when asked whether the hip-hop star endorses the rule.)

Maggiulli later concluded that percentage was a useful benchmark even to those who aren’t billionaire rappers.

It derives from the relatively cautious assumption that someone’s assets will have a long-term real rate of return of a bit under 4% a year, or about 0.01% a day. Spending that portion of your net worth one day wouldn’t take away from your existing wealth. (Maggiulli said that when calculating net worth, more conservative spenders might omit illiquid assets such as a house.)

Of course, applying the rule constantly to rationalize splurges could hurt your finances. “I would say maybe a few times a week you might do it," Maggiulli said.

He said the 0.01% rule allows for a “responsible" amount of lifestyle creep as someone’s wealth grows. On a recent flight to France for his honeymoon, he and his wife paid about $80 extra for the ability to choose seats next to each other. The 0.01% rule wouldn’t have green-lit the thousands it would have cost for them to upgrade to first class.

Neela Hummel, chief executive of Abacus Wealth Partners, likes Maggiulli’s rule as a rough guideline but thinks it is more useful the more wealth someone has.

While those without much money are probably well aware of what they can and can’t afford, many better-off people could use a reminder, Hummel said.

“I have clients in the eight-figure net-worth range who have spent six hours trying to get a $200 refund," she said.

She said it is common for people who have built up significant wealth to cling to financial habits they formed decades ago, adding, “They almost need the permission to turn off that muscle." Research indicates many retirees spend down their savings more cautiously than necessary.

The 0.01% rule can serve a similar purpose to what some call “fun money," a portion of a monthly budget reserved for enjoyable expenses, to be spent without angst.

About 15% to 25% of people say they have trouble spending money, according to research by Scott Rick, a marketing professor at the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business.

A similar share say they spend too easily, and the rest are somewhere in the middle.

Rick appreciates that the 0.01% rule might reduce the guilt some feel around small indulgences, though he sees how it could be abused.

Someone might inflate their 0.01% figure by picking an overly optimistic home value when tallying up their net worth, for instance. Or they might apply the rule to support the pricier of two options, and then turn around and apply it again to compare that same option with another one that is pricier still.

The goal of the rule is to help people spend less mental energy on relatively small financial decisions. Indeed, Rick said that the frequency of day-to-day transactions makes them loom large in people’s minds, when they might be better off paying more attention to, say, how much they put into a child’s college savings account.

“I think about that once every two years," Rick said. “I think about DoorDash delivery fees much more."

Write to Joe Pinsker at joe.pinsker@wsj.com