On the fence about a spending decision? Try the 0.01% rule
Joe Pinsker , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 14 Sept 2025, 02:54 pm IST
Summary
Nick Maggiulli, author of a new personal-finance book, proposes a way to calculate the amount of money you can spend worry-free.
The 0.01% rule is intended to help with everyday financial decisions, such as whether to pay extra for guacamole.
