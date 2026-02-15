On the ground with crews battling to keep the lights on in Ukraine
The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 15 Feb 2026, 01:27 pm IST
Summary
Emergency repair teams and power-station workers fight around the clock to restore power and heating under constant Russian attacks.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
KYIV, Ukraine—It was late January, and an elite Ukrainian team grabbed their tools for a special operation critical to their country’s resistance against Russia: an underwater drone, a hammer and a chisel.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story