On track for cold war with China

Take the latest crisis between India and Pakistan. Both countries may be more willing than usual to risk a serious conflict. Pakistan resents what it believes is India’s support of secessionist rebels in its western province of Balochistan. At a time of serious internal dissension, Islamabad might welcome a confrontation with New Delhi that unites Islamist and nationalist Pakistanis against their foreign foe. And on India’s part, the attack in Kashmir calls into question the success of the Bharatiya Janata Party government’s policy of trying to integrate Kashmir into the rest of the country. BJP supporters will believe that the challenge demands a strong response, and the opposition will be quick to pounce on any perceived weakness or hesitation. India fears what it sees as the rise of pro-Pakistani Islamist forces in Bangladesh and might hope that a crushing military strike on Pakistani soil would re-establish Pakistani respect for Indian red lines.