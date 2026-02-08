One generation runs the country. The next cashed in on crypto
Angus Berwick , Eliot Brown , The Wall Street Journal 17 min read 08 Feb 2026, 05:39 pm IST
Summary
Sons of top Trump administration officials made billions for their families, but their investors didn’t always fare so well.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
In the depths of Donald Trump’s interregnum, his eldest two sons huddled in a Mar-a-Lago conference room with boyhood pal Zach Witkoff to conjure up a new money machine. Two other would-be cryptocurrency entrepreneurs showed up, one in sweatpants.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story