One generation runs the country. The next cashed in on crypto

Herro and Folkman walked the Trump brothers through their ambition to bring “decentralized finance," or DeFi, crypto products to people who weren’t savvy traders. The pitch baffled the Trumps, who joked they would need to go to MIT to understand it. But Eric later said he and his brother came around to the appeal of an everyday product that would allow users, who like them had lost trust in banks, to move and borrow money outside the traditional financial system.