One million new-car buyers are gone and they’re not coming back soon

Stellantis, the parent of Jeep, Chrysler and other brands, last week told investors that it also is working on lower-priced offerings for the U.S. Those include seven new cars under $40,000, including a pair under $30,000, in coming years, executives said. Asian automakers like Toyota, Nissan and Hyundai still offer smaller, more budget-friendly cars, but they too have emphasized larger SUVs and trucks in recent years.