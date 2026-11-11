One more rate hike is looking like the beginning, not the end

1. FROM MY DESK

Good morning. Wall Street’s victory lap on interest rates will have to wait.

After weeks of tuning out the Federal Reserve to focus on cracks in the artificial-intelligence trade, investors were jolted yesterday by a one-two punch of hot inflation data and hawkish Fed talk.

Core consumer prices rose at a 3.7% annualized rate over the three months through October, leaving little doubt of a December rate increase. The real concern, however, isn’t next month’s move. It’s what follows: A third straight month of firm underlying inflation reopens the question of how far and how fast the central bank must go.

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2. TODAY’S HEADLINES