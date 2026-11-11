One more rate hike is looking like the beginning, not the end

1. FROM MY DESK

Good morning. Wall Street’s victory lap on interest rates will have to wait.

After weeks of tuning out the Federal Reserve to focus on cracks in the artificial-intelligence trade, investors were jolted yesterday by a one-two punch of hot inflation data and hawkish Fed talk.

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Core consumer prices rose at a 3.7% annualized rate over the three months through October, leaving little doubt of a December rate increase. The real concern, however, isn’t next month’s move. It’s what follows: A third straight month of firm underlying inflation reopens the question of how far and how fast the central bank must go.

This is an edition of The 10-Point newsletter, a guided tour of the best coverage in The Wall Street Journal. If you’re not subscribed, sign up here. If you’re reading this in your inbox, tap the headline above for online and audio versions of this newsletter.

2. TODAY’S HEADLINES

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth fended off an impeachment effort in the House after GOP votes helped to kill an attempt to punish him for his actions as Pentagon chief.

President Trump’s plan to supply the U.S. with Russian diesel has stalled on the high seas.

A senior U.S. Army soldier assigned to a NATO rapid reaction command structure in the U.K. was arrested on allegations of spying for Russia.

Lawmakers are demanding tighter restrictions on chip exports following Jensen Huang’s affair with a business partner suspected of being a Chinese intelligence source.

Japanese billionaire Masayoshi Son’s huge bet on electrical turbines has backfired.

House Republicans elected Rep. Jim Jordan (R., Ohio) as their leader for the next Congress, embracing new blood after the party’s deep losses in the midterms.

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