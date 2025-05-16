One nuclear war can ruin the whole climate
SummaryGreenhouse-gas emissions get all the attention, but their effect is manageable and unfolds over decades.
The world is on the brink of a climate apocalypse—one caused not by gradual greenhouse emissions but by a sudden exchange of nuclear weapons, a possibility made more salient by the current conflict between India and Pakistan. While the long-term effects of emissions are uncertain, we know that a nuclear war would result in an immediate nuclear winter.