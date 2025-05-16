One nuclear war can ruin the whole climate

Unless we reduce and ultimately eliminate greenhouse-gas emissions, global temperatures will continue to rise. Climate change could lead to abrupt changes in earth’s ecosystems, such as irreversible melting of the ice sheets in Greenland and Antarctica. While these changes will be fast on geological time scales, they’ll be slow on human time scales, unfolding over decades and centuries. Humanity will have time to adapt food production to climate change and become more resilient to extreme weather and sea-level rise. We also have many available off-ramps, from nuclear energy to solar geoengineering, that can limit future warming.