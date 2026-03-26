One of Kevin Warsh’s priorities at the Fed could lead to a market revolt

The Fed’s balance sheet was about $800 billion before the financial crisis, when the central bank managed interest rates in a system where banks held limited reserves. Starting in 2008, the Fed launched a series of emergency bond-buying programs, first to stabilize markets during the financial crisis, and later to stimulate the economy when cutting short-term rates to near zero wasn’t enough. A further, much larger round of purchases followed during the pandemic, pushing the balance sheet to its peak of nearly $9 trillion.