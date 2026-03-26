Kevin Warsh, the former Federal Reserve governor nominated by President Donald Trump to lead the central bank, has made shrinking the Fed’s roughly $6.7 trillion balance sheet a central part of his vision for monetary policy.
One of Kevin Warsh’s priorities at the Fed could lead to a market revolt
SummaryWarsh, in line to be the next chair of the Federal Reserve, wants to trim the central bank’s balance sheet. Past efforts to do so haven’t gone well.
Kevin Warsh, the former Federal Reserve governor nominated by President Donald Trump to lead the central bank, has made shrinking the Fed’s roughly $6.7 trillion balance sheet a central part of his vision for monetary policy.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More