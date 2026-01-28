One weird trick to solve the affordability crisis

If other countries can clean up their price tags, why not America? A “new dollar" would not make life cheaper, but it would make prices look less alarming—an outcome generations of egg-boycotters, meat protesters and today’s TikTok price warriors might welcome. Even with low inflation, the numbers will soon drift into the absurd. Housing shows it most clearly. A one-bed flat in Williamsburg, Brooklyn’s once-bohemian, now mainstream neighbourhood, rents for about $4,000 a month today. Within a generation it could easily be $8,000, perhaps $16,000 in the next, then something like $32,000 after that. Just imagine the outrage! Americans have never taken kindly to ballooning numbers. The obvious answer for politicians is to knock a zero off the dollar and at last give voters the cheap-looking prices they crave.