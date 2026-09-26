A swarm of OpenAI agents accessed U.S. government websites as part of a monthslong incident during which tests conducted by the artificial-intelligence company went awry, leading to unexpected internet activity.
The AI agents accessed the websites belonging to the Commerce Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission and engaged in activity that OpenAI described as “misaligned.” That is the word AI companies use to describe bad behavior by their agents. In this case the misalignment appears to have been aggressive web browsing.