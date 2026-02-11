OpenAI executive who opposed ‘adult mode’ fired for sexual discrimination
Summary
Ryan Beiermeister served as the vice president leading OpenAI’s product policy team.
OpenAI has cut ties with one of its top safety executives, on the grounds of sexual discrimination, after she voiced opposition to the controversial rollout of AI erotica in its ChatGPT product.
topics
