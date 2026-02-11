OpenAI executive who opposed ‘adult mode’ fired for sexual discrimination

Her ousting came ahead of OpenAI’s planned launch early this year of a mode that will allow users to create AI erotica in ChatGPT. The planned feature, which would permit adult-themed conversation including sexual topics for adult users, has drawn criticism from researchers at the company who have studied the ways some people develop unhealthy attachments to chatbots, according to some of the people. They have raised the prospect that sexual content could intensify the feelings some people have for the AI personas they view as companions.