OpenAI executives rattled by campaigns to derail for-profit restructuring
Berber Jin ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 6 min read 09 Sept 2025, 06:59 am IST
Leaders at the world’s most valuable startup have discussed the last-ditch prospect of moving out of California if regulators complicate OpenAI’s transition to a for-profit company.
OpenAI executives are growing concerned that mounting political scrutiny in California could stymie their efforts to become a for-profit company and have discussed a last-ditch option of moving out of the state.
