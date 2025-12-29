OpenAI faces a make-or-break year in 2026

Mr Altman’s hunger for cash is far from sated. In 2026 OpenAI will “almost certainly” raise another slug of capital, says a source close to the company. It is reportedly looking for as much as $100bn, at a valuation of perhaps $830bn, up from $500bn in its latest fundraising round in October. Amazon is separately in talks to invest up to $10bn in the model-maker, which has untangled itself from an exclusive relationship with Microsoft, Amazon’s biggest rival in cloud computing. Nvidia has said it, too, may invest up to $100bn in OpenAI in $10bn increments to help it buy the chipmaker’s wares. Although he has poured cold water on the idea at various points, Mr Altman is also rumoured to be mulling a public offering.