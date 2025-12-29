OpenAI faces a make-or-break year in 2026

At the same time, Mr Altman must keep a hand free to hold out his cap, for the show gets more expensive by the day. Leaked figures indicate that OpenAI expects to burn through $17bn of cash in 2026, up from $9bn in 2025, and that its losses will continue to pile up in each of the subsequent three years (see chart 1). It has already raised more than $60bn from investors, more than any private company ever, nearly all since ChatGPT shot the previously obscure AI lab to prominence in late-2022 (see chart 2).