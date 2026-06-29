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OpenAI limits rollout of advanced models. Blame the Feds.

‘We don’t believe this kind of government access process should become the long-term default,’ OpenAI said on Friday.

Angela Palumbo( with inputs from Barrons)
Published29 Jun 2026, 06:52 AM IST
OpenAI said it would begin a limited preview of the GPT-5.6 series. Above: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.
OpenAI said it would begin a limited preview of the GPT-5.6 series. Above: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.
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OpenAI on Friday said it would limit the release of its newest models at the request of the Trump administration, the latest example of federal scrutiny of the artificial intelligence industry.

OpenAI said it would begin a limited preview of the GPT-5.6 series, which includes three models: Sol, Terra, and Luna.

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The company said it plans to make the new models generally available in the coming weeks. However, at the request of the U.S. government, OpenAI is starting with a limited preview of the models for a small group of partners whose participation has been shared with the government.

“We don’t believe this kind of government access process should become the long-term default. It keeps the best tools from users, developers, enterprises, cyber defenders, and global partners who need them,” OpenAI said in the blog post.

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