Imagine how mortifying it would be if anyone ever read your diary.
The secret diary that Has spilled into the Musk vs. OpenAI feud
SummaryThe personal journal of OpenAI president Greg Brockman is now a character in the company’s battle with the world’s richest man—and the most human part of a trial between tech billionaires
Imagine how mortifying it would be if anyone ever read your diary.
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