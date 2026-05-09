The secret diary that Has spilled into the Musk vs. OpenAI feud

In case you haven’t followed every twist of this legal saga, here’s how we got here. Musk accused Brockman and Altman of “stealing a charity,” convincing him to bankroll OpenAI as a nonprofit only to flip it into a for-profit company. He wants to remove them from leadership roles, along with billions in damages and the unwinding of OpenAI’s conversion, any of which could warp the entire industry. That outcome is unlikely, according to prediction markets. The odds favor OpenAI, which argues that Musk supported the plan, left when he wasn’t given control and sued for competitive reasons now that he has a rival lab.