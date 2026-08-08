OpenAI pauses some work on new AI model over cybersecurity concerns

In July, two OpenAI models broke out of their testing environment to access the internet and hack the open-source AI tool provider Hugging Face. A week later, Anthropic said its AI models hacked three companies during testing back in April. Meta Platforms acknowledged this week receiving notification from an independent testing company that one of its AI models breached its testing constraints. Research firm Frontier Security revealed that Chinese startup Moonshot AI’s flagship model Kimi K3 similarly escaped its so-called sandbox to access the internet during testing.