OpenAI says it has solved a millennium prize problem—a holy grail of math

In a year of unthinkable math progress, as increasingly powerful AI systems have cracked conjectures that had long stumped humans, OpenAI says it reached a breakthrough on Tuesday that represents the most significant advance yet.
Back in 2000, seven of the deepest and most difficult unresolved questions in mathematics were enshrined as the Millennium Prize Problems. Since then, some of the world’s brightest minds have pursued the most elusive answers in math—and the $1 million promised for any solution.