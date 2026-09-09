OpenAI says it has solved a millennium prize problem—a holy grail of math

For nearly a century, mathematicians have tried to determine whether smooth solutions to the equations describing three-dimensional fluid motion always remain smooth or if they ever break down. To put it less mathematically: On paper, can water blow up? OpenAI says its model found a scenario in which “an initially smooth fluid at rest can develop a singularity in a finite time.” In the proof, a spaghetti-like vortex gets smaller while spinning faster and faster, its speed growing without limit in what mathematicians call “finite-time blowup.”