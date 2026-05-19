Coming soon to ChatGPT: help with your personal finances based on insights from your actual accounts. OpenAI says subscribers to the Pro version of its artificial-intelligence chatbot will be able to connect their financial accounts to it and get personalized guidance.
OpenAI wants to give users personal finance insights. It could change how they manage money.
SummaryThe company’s announcement is another sign of how companies are increasingly using artificial intelligence to directly serve clients’ financial needs.
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