OpenAI wants to give users personal finance insights. It could change how they manage money.

Coming soon to ChatGPT: help with your personal finances based on insights from your actual accounts. OpenAI says subscribers to the Pro version of its artificial-intelligence chatbot will be able to connect their financial accounts to it and get personalized guidance.
Coming soon to ChatGPT: help with your personal finances based on insights from your actual accounts. OpenAI says subscribers to the Pro version of its artificial-intelligence chatbot will be able to connect their financial accounts to it and get personalized guidance.
OpenAI is relying on Plaid, a fintech company, to securely link users’ bank accounts to ChatGPT, according to an OpenAI announcement on Friday. Plaid provides similar connections to financial apps including Venmo and Robinhood.
OpenAI is relying on Plaid, a fintech company, to securely link users’ bank accounts to ChatGPT, according to an OpenAI announcement on Friday. Plaid provides similar connections to financial apps including Venmo and Robinhood.
OpenAI’s ChatGPT Pro service costs either $100 a month or $200 a month, depending on users’ needs. Pro provides access to more tools and features than less costly versions of the chatbot.
OpenAI’s announcement is another sign of how artificial intelligence capabilities within financial services are increasingly moving from back-office applications to client-facing ones that companies hope will deepen client relationships and drum up new business.