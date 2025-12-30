Stockmarket investors may have ended the year worried about the bubbly valuations of generative-AI firms. But private markets still appeared to be living in a parallel universe. In 2025 the venture-capital (VC) industry poured $150bn into big AI startups such as OpenAI and Anthropic, far more than beneficiaries of the previous VC boom received in 2021. Such is its confidence that OpenAI, maker of ChatGPT, believes it can single-handedly tap private investors for as much as $100bn in 2026. That would be almost four times the amount raised by the biggest stockmarket listing ever.
OpenAI’s cash burn will be one of the big bubble questions of 2026
SummaryThere is a dark side to the model-maker’s stunning growth
