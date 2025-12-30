OpenAI’s cash burn will be one of the big bubble questions of 2026

If anything, though, even private investors are likely to start asking tough questions. OpenAI, Anthropic and other San Francisco-based AI startups may have demonstrated some of the fastest revenue growth of any companies in history. But they have also burned through cash at “Towering Inferno” rates, as they spend on the chips and cloud computing needed to train and run their models. Both OpenAI and Anthropic will come under increasing pressure to spell out their paths to profit, especially as they consider going public in 2026 or shortly thereafter. For the AI industry in general, it will be a bracing, revealing experience.