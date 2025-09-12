OpenAI’s funding challenges loom over Oracle, Broadcom deal spree

OpenAI in the past nine months has committed to spend around $60 billion a year for computing from Oracle, shell out $18 billion on a data-center venture, build a new mass-market AI-hardware device and purchase $10 billion of customized chips.

The biggest unknown for the world’s most valuable startup: how it will pay for such outsize ambitions.

OpenAI loses billions of dollars a year and has told investors it is on pace to make $13 billion in revenue this year, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Less than three years since the launch of ChatGPT, OpenAI is tying its fate to a belief that companies and consumers will increase their spending on artificial intelligence at explosive rates for years to come, as the company is now on the hook to pay hundreds of billions of dollars over the next decade.

The OpenAI deals that came to light in the past week have added more than $400 billion to the market value of two companies: chip-designer Broadcom and cloud-provider Oracle. They also put Oracle Chairman Larry Ellison in striking distance of becoming the world’s richest person.

Oracle’s stock market value jumped over $240 billion Wednesday after the company revealed a giant backlog of computing orders. Most of that is derived from a roughly $300 billion, five-year computing deal with OpenAI, The Wall Street Journal reported.

News Corp, owner of The Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones Newswires, has a content-licensing partnership with OpenAI.

OpenAI Chief Executive Sam Altman himself compared the AI investment boom to the dot-com era at a dinner last month and said that some AI startups and investors will “get burned." He doesn’t think OpenAI is among them.

The startup’s revenue is on track to more than triple this year, and it has told investors it projects hitting $100 billion in sales by 2028 and $200 billion by 2030, according to a person familiar with the figures. The Information previously reported those figures.

Some of Silicon Valley’s biggest investors are backing OpenAI’s thesis and have committed around $50 billion to OpenAI in the past year. The company on Thursday announced an updated deal with Microsoft, one of its longest-running partners and biggest investors, that will help OpenAI smooth its path in restructuring into a for-profit company.

And in the less than three years since ChatGPT was released, OpenAI has amassed more than 700 million users, making it by far the fastest-growing consumer app in history.

But the fate of OpenAI’s massive commercial deals relies on what is increasingly looking like an uncertain prospect: the need for hundreds of millions of people to pay a lot more money for its tools and services in the near future.

AI spending that is projected to reach nearly $3 trillion by 2028 rests in large part on that assumption. And a handful of recent reports by academics and industry consultants have suggested that it may take far longer for users to convert into paying customers than the market has assumed.

Only about 3% of consumers pay for artificial-intelligence services, spending about $12 billion, according to a recent study conducted by Menlo Ventures. The firm’s survey of 5,000 AI users concluded that people use chatbots and other models for a variety of tasks that is so diffuse, “there’s still a long way to go to everyday adoption."

A June survey by consulting firm McKinsey found that eight in 10 companies report no significant bottom-line impact of using AI products. A similar report from a Massachusetts Institute of Technology initiative said AI use at hundreds of companies hasn’t produced significant revenue growth or profits.

Microsoft Chief Executive Satya Nadella in March said the best way to gauge the progress of the AI industry would be if it helps produce gross domestic product growth of 10% a year, on par with the peak of the industrial revolution. A recent report by researchers at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School estimated that AI would increase productivity and GDP by 1.5% by 2035.

While most executives, investors and researchers at the vanguard of AI development see the technology eventually disrupting virtually every industry in the world, many have begun to acknowledge that making money from it will be a far more vexing challenge.

Dave Blundin, the founder of Link Ventures, an AI-focused venture-capital firm, called the AI revolution the “most transformative thing in human history" but said that many companies and investors would lose money.

OpenAI’s billions in annual losses are set to accelerate in the near term. Altman told investors last fall that OpenAI would lose $44 billion through 2029, the first year in which he predicted the company would turn a profit. It also faces other challenges, like converting its corporate structure to a for-profit. Roughly $19 billion of committed funding is conditional on OpenAI completing that restructuring.

Many OpenAI backers see little reason for concern, believing that the technology is still in its infancy. Altman has proved a stellar fundraiser, bringing in more money than any startup CEO before, based in part on his pitch that its explosive growth will continue.

The company is expecting that money will flood in from corporations paying for more advanced features and other AI companies using its technology. But that rests on an assumption that its AI models will improve dramatically—and that companies will find ways to wring profits from the technology.

Write to Eliot Brown at Eliot.Brown@wsj.com and Bradley Olson at bradley.olson@wsj.com