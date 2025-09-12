OpenAI’s funding challenges loom over Oracle, Broadcom deal spree
Eliot Brown , Bradley Olson , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 12 Sept 2025, 07:13 am IST
Summary
The world’s largest startup needs more paying users to help finance its ambitions, but researchers and consultants aren’t sure they will materialize soon.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has said some AI startups and investors will ‘get burned.’
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story