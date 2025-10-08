OpenAI’s latest step towards advanced artificial intelligence
GPT-5 is an update, not a revolution. But revolution may still be on the way
ALMOST TWO decades after the birth of the iPhone, Steve Jobs remains the model for any tech founder seeking to wow the world with their latest product. The launch events he pioneered at Apple, with their mix of showmanship and glamour, seized the world’s attention and gave prospective customers the feeling that the future had finally arrived. It was in these glittering footsteps that Sam Altman, the boss of OpenAI, attempted to follow on August 7th, when the artificial-intelligence (AI) firm launched GPT-5, its latest model. The hour-long launch, with its tech specs and live demos, wore Apple’s influence proudly.