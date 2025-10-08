OpenAI’s latest step towards advanced artificial intelligence

Once the curtain fell and the spotlight went out, though, experts who heard Mr Altman’s presentation were asking the same question as those who used to tune in to Jobs: just how good is the technology? GPT-5 looks to be the best in the world across various domains, excelling in areas including software engineering and scientific reasoning. According to OpenAI it also comes closest yet to beating human experts on an internal benchmark measuring “complex, economically valuable knowledge work". But the model is world-beating only by a slim margin: it fares slightly better than OpenAI’s GPT-o3, released in April, which was in itself just a modest improvement over last year’s GPT-o1. In other words, GPT-5 is not the transformational leap that some were hoping for. But a few more years of steady progress like this could yield AI systems of transformative power.