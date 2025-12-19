OpenAI’s new fundraising round could value startup at as much as $830 billion
Summary
Concerns about an AI bubble have weighed on many publicly traded tech-related companies.
OpenAI is aiming to raise as much as $100 billion as it seeks to pay for ambitious growth plans in a market that has cooled recently on the artificial-intelligence boom.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story