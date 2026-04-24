Oracle’s $300 billion megadeal with OpenAI is testing the limits of Wall Street’s appetite for debt tied to America’s data-center boom.
Oracle’s deluge of AI debt pushes Wall Street to the limit
SummaryThe AI boom has hit a funding snag, compounding power constraints and a growing public backlash against data centers.
Oracle’s $300 billion megadeal with OpenAI is testing the limits of Wall Street’s appetite for debt tied to America’s data-center boom.
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