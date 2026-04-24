Oracle’s deluge of AI debt pushes Wall Street to the limit

Banks including JPMorgan Chase struggled for months to spread the risk of billions of dollars in loans they made to build data centers leased to Oracle in Texas and Wisconsin, people familiar with the matter said. Many financial institutions that would ordinarily buy those loans face restrictions on how much exposure they can have to a single counterparty, and the sheer size of these debt packages pushed them to the limit with Oracle. As a result, bank balance sheets got clogged, constraining the financing prospects of future projects tied to Oracle and OpenAI.