Dubai, UAE: On that Saturday evening the sky over Dubai began to flash with streaks of orange light and distant booms, like fireworks set off somewhere close. My 16-year-old daughter and her school friend were in the community pool, celebrating the end of their GCSE mocks. Floating on a Fatboy raft, they watched the sky the way teenagers watch fireworks anywhere—curious, mildly amused, not particularly alarmed.
Flowers under the jets: Finding home in the middle of Dubai’s ‘dual rhythm’
SummaryAs fighter jets carved mechanical arcs through an indigo sky, the residents of a city built on glass and ambition rearranged wildflowers and shielded windows. They also discovered that home isn't just where you're from—it’s where you’re protected.
Dubai, UAE: On that Saturday evening the sky over Dubai began to flash with streaks of orange light and distant booms, like fireworks set off somewhere close. My 16-year-old daughter and her school friend were in the community pool, celebrating the end of their GCSE mocks. Floating on a Fatboy raft, they watched the sky the way teenagers watch fireworks anywhere—curious, mildly amused, not particularly alarmed.
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