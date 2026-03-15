Flowers under the jets: Finding home in the middle of Dubai’s ‘dual rhythm’

Then something older than thought kicked in. My body reacted before my mind could fully catch up. I ran out of the house barefoot and down the path towards the pool, shouting for them to come inside. Halfway there I stopped. The sky had turned strangely mesmerizing. Streaks of light shot upwards and bloomed into bursts that dissolved into puffs of smoke. One after another they appeared, six in all. At that moment I didn’t know what they were—drone, missile, something else entirely. I only knew I had never seen anything like it: flashes briefly illuminating the indigo sky before dissolving into soft clouds that hung above the city.