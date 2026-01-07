Danish energy company Orsted said it plans to file another legal challenge against a Trump administration order to halt construction of a U.S. offshore wind project.
Orsted to file additional legal challenge to Trump’s offshore wind halt
SummaryThe company said one of its projects faces substantial harm from last month’s stop-work order and that it would initiate preliminary proceedings in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.
Danish energy company Orsted said it plans to file another legal challenge against a Trump administration order to halt construction of a U.S. offshore wind project.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More