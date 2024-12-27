Our footloose index: the most attractive countries for graduates
Summary
- Southern Europe has become increasingly appealing for mobile talent
THERE IS A lot to like about Portugal. Tourists are drawn to its pleasant climate, charming architecture and beautiful beaches. With fast internet and relatively relaxed immigration rules, it is also becoming a popular destination for mobile talent. As populations age, there is growing competition worldwide for skilled young migrants, and countries such as Portugal are working hard to attract them. We created a ranking of 74 countries and territories to assess how appealing they are to these mobile workers. Call it the footloose index.