Our footloose index: the most attractive countries for graduates

The top of our index has been more stable. Since 2013 the top spots have been held by Canada, Australia and America. In the most recent surveys Canada had the edge: we estimate that around 17m grads would move to Canada if they could. Accounting for the number of Canadians who want to leave, its net change would be 15m new graduates. In Australia it would be almost 9m. America would attract far more talented people than both (21m) but would also lose far more (16m), resulting in a potential net gain of just 5m.