Overwhelmed by Ukraine’s drones, Russia tells businesses to defend themselves

On Avito, a Russian site similar to Craigslist, companies are looking for guards who can patrol sites, watch the skies, spot drones and shoot them down. One job ad in the Moscow area offers salaries starting at 240,000 rubles a month, equivalent to nearly $3,000, plus signing and performance bonuses. Jobs guarding the Crimean Bridge—connecting Russia with the Ukrainian peninsula it annexed in 2014—can pay more than twice that. Some require a one-year contract with the defense ministry and promise that workers won’t be sent to the front lines.