Pakistan isn’t that risky anymore. Its economy is a mini-miracle.

Circumstances may have handed Sharif and his military partners one of the best incentives in economics and life: having no choice. Pakistan’s strategic importance to the U.S. during the Cold War and War on Terror is long gone. Its current foreign friends, China and the Gulf states, made clear in 2022 that they are writing no blank checks, Sellami says. “The government knows if they deviate from the tightrope they are walking, they won’t have external finance," he says.