Pakistan’s army chief battles with its imprisoned ex-prime minister

Pakistan's politics revolves around two men who detest each other. And just as in a good drama, their fates are entwined. One is Imran Khan, the swashbuckling all-rounder who led Pakistan to cricketing glory and subsequently went on to become prime minister in 2018. Mr Khan rode to power with the backing of the armed forces, who had, as they periodically do in Pakistan, grown tired of the old ruling parties. But he proved to be an erratic and often alarmingly messianic premier. He upset the military and political establishments so much that he was ousted in 2022, and is now serving a 14-year prison sentence on a trumped-up corruption charge. Behind bars, rather than dealing with tricky neighbours and IMF loans, his popularity has soared.