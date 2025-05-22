Pakistan’s diplomatic victory conceals its weakness
SummaryArmy chief Asim Munir emerged stronger—and with a promotion to field marshal—after confronting India. But his country has shown its weakness.
Nothing boosts a Pakistani general’s flagging domestic popularity like being able to claim he won a confrontation with his country’s archenemy, India. Asim Munir, Pakistan’s army chief, has been on a victory lap since President Trump announced an abrupt end to a four-day subcontinental conflict May 10. On Tuesday the Pakistani government promoted Mr. Munir to field marshal, a self-promotion for the country’s most powerful man.