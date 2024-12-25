Pakistan’s nuclear strategy shifts as US realigns ties in Asia
NEW DELHI—Pakistan on Tuesday rejected Biden administration officials’ assertions that it is developing ballistic-missile technology that could eventually give it the capability to strike the U.S., but geopolitical experts say long-range weapons would be in step with Islamabad’s shifting national security concerns as India and the U.S. draw closer.