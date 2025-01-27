The Israeli prime minister’s office and Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said that an agreement had been reached to soon release the Israeli hostage, Arbel Yehoud, who had been expected to be released Saturday, along with two others held in Gaza. Hamas delivered mediators an update on the status of the hostages to be released in the first stage. Twenty-five of the 33 hostages to be released in the first of the multiphase deal are alive and eight are dead, according to a person familiar with the matter. Of these, seven living hostages have already been released since the cease-fire went into effect on Jan. 19.