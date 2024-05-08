Palestinians thought a cease-fire had been clinched. Then the tanks rolled in.
Omar Abdel-Baqui , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 08 May 2024, 12:18 PM IST
SummaryOn-and-off talks to pause the fighting between Israel and Hamas are sending Gazans on an emotional roller coaster.
Hours after Israel’s military told them to seek a new place of safety, Gazans in the southern city of Rafah took to the streets Monday night to celebrate: At the 11th hour, Hamas said it had accepted a proposal for a cease-fire. People cheered. Sweets were passed around.
